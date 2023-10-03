UWP Accused Of Wanting To Return To Office ‘By Whatever Means Necessary’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

External Affairs Minister Alva Baptiste has accused the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) of seeking to return to government by all means.

The electorate voted the UWP out of office at the July 26, 2021 elections, which the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) won by a landslide.

“We are now caught in a situation where the labour party is developing the country while they are angry because they want to get back into power by whatever means necessary,” Alva Baptiste declared.

The Laborie MP spoke Sunday at the annual general meeting of the SLP’s Castries South East constituency on the theme – ‘Unite In Caring For A Better Future’.

He told his audience Saint Lucia needs a stable and harmonious environment for growth and development.

Baptiste, however, observed that people seem restless in every constituency.

“People seem to want things and want it now. But you know what? The more people are like that, the more you need God to intervene. The more you need unity in our society,” the Minister stated.

According to Baptiste, the restlessness was a symptom of how much Saint Lucians suffered for over five years under the previous administration.

He said citizens paid taxes to benefit a few people in the society.

Baptiste recalled the destruction of the laptop and National Initiative to Create Employment (NICE) programmes.

He said NICE employed thousands of families.

“They increased the price of fuel,” Baptiste observed, adding that food became more expensive as a result.

He said people were calling for systemic change everywhere and seeking relief.

The Laborie MP said the SLP came in focused on addressing the social issues impacting the most vulnerable.

Baptiste said increasingly, people are seeing the light and understand that the labour party ‘is the way to go.’

After outlining several relief measures the SLP had implemented since taking office, the MP told his audience that they are always better off under an SLP administration.

“And you must ensure that those policies continue,” Baptiste noted.

But he said the only way to achieve that is to unite behind those policies and the party introducing and sustaining them.

