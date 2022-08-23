Usain Bolt Files Tradmark For ‘To The World’ Victory Pose For Merchandising

Usain Bolt is getting ready to make his mark in business as he recently filed a trademark for his winning pose with The United States Patent and Trademark Office, USPTO.

The Olympic gold athlete turned music producer wants his iconic ‘To Di World’ victory pose to be his logo for goods in various classes, including clothing, accessories, restaurants, and the food industry.

Usain Bolt already uses the pose as a logo at his Tracks & Records restaurant franchise in Jamaica. The trademark application by Bolt was filed on August 17 and spanned six (6) classes of goods and services.

These include jewelry; purses, bags, traveling bags, umbrellas, etc.; eyeglasses and sunglasses; clothing; sporting goods, and restaurant and sports bars.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben who is quoted in Bloomberg news, the Jamaican athlete who holds the title ‘world’s Fastest Man Alive’ will have extensive coverage of goods and services once the trademark is granted.

As with all trademarks and IP rights, the attorney shared that “the logo could be licensed or he could make those products himself,” offering Bolt a wide opportunity to license for a fee the use of his mark.

Usain Bolt has held successful brand endorsement deals throughout his career with Puma and Hublot Watch, and he also has his own Mumm Olympe Rosé champagne.

Bolt became a household name after his world record for 100 meters (9.58 seconds), and his prolific athletic career spanned three Olympics. He retired in 2017, but throughout his career, he earned the title of the fastest sprinter. The trademark of his pose was used for many years as his dominance in the athletic world grew. However, it became widely recognized and associated with him in 2008 during the Beijing Olympics. Bolt was seen striking his victory pose when a photographer snapped the iconic pose while lightning struck in the background- solidifying his iconic last name- Bolt.

In the trademark application, his attorneys describe the logo as “the silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward.”

In the meantime, Bolt recently released his fifth album, Usain Bolt Presents: 9.58 Riddim. The riddim project debuted in the Top 10 of the iTunes Reggae Chart.