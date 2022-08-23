USAID Officials Get First-Hand Assessment Of BTC – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Officials attached to the international aid donor agency – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), have concluded an assessment tour of the Boys Training Centre (BTC).

Hosted towards the end of July, 2022, the USAID representatives met with the Managerand Staff of the BTC for discussions on the ongoing rehabilitation and re-integrationprocesses of BTC wards and the overall needs of the Centre.

The officials received a guided tour of the facility, where they were apprised of the useof USAID donated equipment, and its importance in allowing the BTC to meaningfullyengage wards in educational, technical and vocational training.

BTC Manager Wang Sonson welcomed the visitors and embraced the opportunity todiscuss the way forward in the context of recent advancements in Saint Lucia’s NationalSocial Protection System, and the recently concluded USAID/OECS Juvenile JusticeReform Project, executed in the countries of the OECS.

“Without that level of assistance, the BTC would have been crippled. Under the OECSJuvenile Justice Reform Project, the provision of equipment and tools to enhance theoperations and administrative capacity of the Boys Training Centre was made possiblethrough USAID. Therefore, on behalf of the staff and wards of the BTC, I would like tosay thank you,” noted Sonson.

USAID views and describes itself as the world’s premier international developmentagency and serves as a catalytic toward driving developmental initiatives, whiledemonstrating American generosity.

USAID is an independent agency of the US Federal Government that is focused on international development and humanitarian activities.

The Agency places emphasis on increasing global stability, addressing social issues and creating innovative solutions for tackling development challenges.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice & Empowerment

