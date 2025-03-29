US Warns Tourists of Violent Crime in Bahamas

THE BAHAMAS – The US State Department is warning travelers about violent crime and other potential risks in a popular destination for cruise passengers and other tourists – The Bahamas.

The Caribbean nation was already listed at Level 2: exercise increased caution, according to the State Department’s rubric for travel safety, where Level 1 means “exercise normal precautions” and Level 4 means “do not travel.”

However, the destination’s travel advisory was updated with additional information this week to “reflect crime, swimming-related risks, and information on traveling with firearms and ammunition.”

The State Department is not discouraging travel to The Bahamas, but it is urging caution.

“Violent crime – like armed robberies, burglaries, and sexual assaults – can occur anywhere in The Bahamas,” according to the travel advisory, which was updated Monday. “Most crime occurs in Nassau and Freeport on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands. Stay alert in the ‘Over the Hill’ area in Nassau, south of Shirley Street, where gangs have killed residents.”

The advisory also encourages vigilance in vacation rental properties, where there may not be private security. (USA Today)