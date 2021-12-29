US Warns Against Travel To This Caribbean Country



Waterfront at Paramaribo outskirts on Suriname River, Suriname.

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Weds. Dec. 29, 2021: With COVID-19 rates spiking and cases of the omicron variant growing, the US is warning against travel to one Caribbean Community nation.

The US State Department is warning Americans against travel to the South American CARICOM nation of Suriname as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, (CDC), says rates of the virus in unknown there.

Some 108 new cases and 1 death was reported in the last 24 hours in Suriname. The country now has 51,683 cases of COVID-19 and towards 1,200 deaths with 1,187 reported. COVID-19 infections are increasing in Suriname, with over 41 new infections reported on average each day.

Suriname has administered at least 505,748 doses of COVID vaccines so far or less than 50 percent of the country’s population.