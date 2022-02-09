US’ Warns About Travel To Two More Caribbean Countries As Its Own COVID-19 Rates Remain The Highest Globally

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Feb. 9, 2022: The U.S. State Department and the US Centers for Disease Control, (CDC), have issued a new travel warning about travel to two new Caribbean countries because of COVID-19, even as its own rates remains the highest globally.

The US now has 28,795,422 active cases of COVID-19 as of today, Feb. 9th and a whopping total of 78,556,193. The total number of deaths from the virus is now 932,443.

But it is warning against travel to Cuba and Montserrat, where the rates of infections are a tiny percentage of the US’ total.

On Tuesday, the US State Department and the CDC moved Cuba into the Level Four advisory or “Very High,” and warned Americans to “Do Not Travel,” while it added Montserrat to its Level Three list, or High, up from Level Two, warning Americans to reconsider travel to the British Caribbean territory.

“Avoid travel to Cuba,” stated the CDC. “If you must travel to Cuba, make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before travel. Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19.”

On Montserrat it added: “Make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to Montserrat. If you are not up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to Montserrat.”

The warnings come as Cuba has reported 6,793 active cases of COVID-19; 1,055,927 total cases, and 8,447 deaths since the pandemic began.

Montserrat has only 163 cases in total and no active cases. The island has reported only 2 deaths since the pandemic began in 2020.

The CDC has also slapped most other Caribbean countries with a Level Four advisory including: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, The British Virgin Islands, The Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, The Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and the Turks and Caicos Islands.