US providing $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The US is providing $308 million in humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan, the National Security Council announced Tuesday, as well as additional Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The humanitarian assistance and vaccines come months after the US completed its military withdrawal from the country . The Biden administration has also faced pressure to take action as the country faces a dire humanitarian crisis.

“The new humanitarian assistance by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will directly flow through independent humanitarian organizations and help provide lifesaving protection and shelter, essential health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation, and hygiene services in response to the growing humanitarian needs exacerbated by COVID-19 and healthcare shortages, drought, malnutrition, and the winter season,” NSC spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

The US will also provide one million additional Covid-19 vaccine doses through COVAX, the global vaccine sharing program.

The US has provided $782 million in humanitarian assistance to the country, including the new aid, since October 2021, Horne said.

Read More