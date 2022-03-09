US Man Who Received A Pig Heart Transplant Has Died – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
A 57-year-old man who made history as the first person to receive a genetically modified pig’s heart died Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
David Bennett, suffering from terminal heart disease, received the ground-breaking transplant on January 7.
But Doctors said his condition began deteriorating several days ago.
The doctors did not announce the cause of his death.
On December 31, the US Food and Drug Administration had granted an emergency authorisation for the surgery in the hope of saving his life.
After the January 7 operation, Bennett’s son told The Associated Press his father knew there was no guarantee it would work.
