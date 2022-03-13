US Journalist Killed By Russian Forces In Ukraine – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Russian forces killed award-winning American journalist Brent Renaud in the Ukrainian city of Irpin, police in Kyiv said in social media posts on Sunday.

According to CNN, police posted a photo of his body and his American passport as evidence and an image of an outdated New York Times press badge with Renaud’s name.

A spokeswoman for the Times said Renaud was “a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years,” most recently in 2015, but he “was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine,” according to CBS News.

In a Facebook post, head of the Kyiv region police Andriy Nebitov said that Russian forces shot Renaud, adding that “the occupants cynically kill even journalists of international media, who’ve been trying to tell the truth about atrocities of Russian military in Ukraine.”

“Of course, journalism carries risks, but the US citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life for an attempt to shed light on how underhand, cruel, and merciless the aggressor is,” Nebitov added.

The BBC said it is the first reported death of a foreign journalist covering the war in Ukraine.

News reports indicate that Another American journalist was wounded.

