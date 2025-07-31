US Imposes Visa Curbs on Grenadian Officials, Others Over Cuban Doctors

The United States Department of State announced visa restrictions on government officials from Cuba, Grenada and several African nations, along with their immediate family members, citing their involvement in Cuba’s overseas medical missions programme. The move, announced on August 13, targets individuals accused of enabling what the US describes as a 'forced labour scheme', under which Cuban medical professionals are contracted abroad while the majority of their earnings are retained by the Cuban government. In its statement, the State Department condemned the programme as exploitative, alleging it 'enriches the corrupt Cuban regime while depriving the Cuban people of essential medical