US Airlines Warn Of Impending 5G Flight Disruption – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
US Airlines Warn Of Impending 5G Flight Disruption – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
BBC News:- The 10 biggest US airlines have warned that the impending switch-on of 5G mobile phone services will cause “major disruption” to flights. They