Upton Gardens Girls Centre Gets Equipment Donation – St. Lucia Times News

Students of the UPTON Gardens Girls Centre now have increased opportunities to benefit from the synchronization of education and information technology (IT). This is due to the recent purchase of technological devices via funding assistance from the Federal Republic of Germany.

Struggling to keep afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre was forced to seek more innovative methods of teaching, resulting in the creation of the Education through Technology programme.

Initiated and implemented in 2020, the programme is tailored to provide effective and strategic training in the use of various online platforms, not only to the girls but to educators as well.

The programme will ultimately facilitate the delivery of the Upton Gardens Girls Centre’s regular instructional courses via online means.

To buttress the programme, a donation of equipment valued at over 12,500.00 Euros was presented to Upton Gardens Centre officials, at a ceremony on October 24, 2022. The equipment consist of laptops, smart screen TVs, printers and other computer accessories.

Karolin Troubetskoy, Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany, underscored her passion to assist vulnerable and needy children. “I am really happy that the German Government can help and contribute to your educational development by having donated these smart TVs and Laptops. This I hope will make the work easier for teachers and students.”

Director of the Centre Jacqueline Simeon expressed her gratitude while accepting the much needed assistance. “We recognized that during the COVID-19 pandemic, that going virtual requires certain tools. We had some but discovered that a lot of the training content needed was on YouTube and therefore it was important to get smart devices in each class.”

The Government of Germany allocates funding to develop small-scale projects initiated by local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the field of educational and technology.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice & Empowerment

