UPDATE: Two Men Dead In Separate Homicides – One Suspect In Custody

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday, Saint Lucia recorded two homicides resulting from separate incidents in Castries.

Police reported that at 2:15 pm, medical officials at the OKEU Hospital pronounced 25-year-old shooting victim Raheem Leo of Bocage, Castries, dead.

A police press release said about 8:50 am, unknown individuals in a motorcar fired at him as he walked along the road.

Also, on Wednesday, emergency services responded to a report that a male individual sustained severe head injuries when someone struck him with a blunt object.

Screen grab from social media video

– Advertisement –

A video on social media shows a man with a gaping head wound lying on the ground with a sizeable block next to his head.

Blood was evident on his upper body.

Police identified the deceased as Kurt Malcolm Edward, 42, of Maynard Hill, Castries and disclosed that they have a suspect in custody.

Emergency responders said they received a call for assistance at Riverside Road, Castries.

But they said a medical doctor pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The RSLPF says Saint Lucia has so far recorded 74 homicides for the year.

– Advertisement –