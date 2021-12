Saint Lucia police say the deceased shooting victim discovered at Bois Patat, Castries, was from Lastic Hill.

A law enforcement official identified the victim only as ‘Denzel’ and said he was shot in the abdomen around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. His body was in a drain, according to reports.

Investigators were still on the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

– Advertisement –