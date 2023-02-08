UPDATE: Police identify female victim killed in The Pine Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
UPDATE: Police identify female victim killed in The Pine Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Slavery ‘nightmare’ exhibition opens Thursday

VIDEO: Baby girl born under Syria earthquake rubble

Small Craft and High Surf Advisories issued

UPDATE: Police identify female victim killed in The Pine

BWU shuts down claims by CBC

Chief Magistrate warns sureties: Be careful

Two COVID deaths in two weeks

BWU monitoring CBC salary situation

Brittons Hill FC winning run in BFA Premier League continues

3.7 Earthquake very close to Dominica

Wednesday Feb 08

26?C
Barbados News

Several people were also injured

Loop News

22 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

[Update: Wednesday, February 8 at 9:17 am]

Police have identified the female victim in Tuesday’s stabbing incident.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Joel Hope of Prince Royal Avenue, The Pine, St Michael.

[Original published: Tuesday, February 7 at 8:07 pm]

Woman fatally stabbed in The Pine

A woman was fatally stabbing at the Pine Basin, the Pine, St Michael.

Police Operations Control Room received a report around 4:55 pm today, February 7 that a man stabbed a number of individuals at the said location and a female victim appeared to be dead.

See also

On arrival, police confirmed the death. The female is said to a 26-year old of Princess Royal Avenue, St Michael.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, a suspect is in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops

World News

Microsoft’s Activision deal hurts gamers, UK watchdog says

Sport

Zimbabwe survive final session to grab draw vs West Indies

NewsAmericasNow.com