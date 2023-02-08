UPDATE: Police identify female victim killed in The Pine Loop Barbados

[Update: Wednesday, February 8 at 9:17 am]

Police have identified the female victim in Tuesday’s stabbing incident.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Joel Hope of Prince Royal Avenue, The Pine, St Michael.

[Original published: Tuesday, February 7 at 8:07 pm]

Woman fatally stabbed in The Pine

A woman was fatally stabbing at the Pine Basin, the Pine, St Michael.

Police Operations Control Room received a report around 4:55 pm today, February 7 that a man stabbed a number of individuals at the said location and a female victim appeared to be dead.

On arrival, police confirmed the death. The female is said to a 26-year old of Princess Royal Avenue, St Michael.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, a suspect is in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.