UPDATE: Police Confirm Triple Homicide In Marchand

Police have confirmed that three people, one woman, and two men, are dead due to a shooting incident in Marchand, Castries, on Sunday night.

Law enforcement officials said 22-year-old Don Straughn of Marchand died at the scene.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLEF) said it received a call for assistance around 9:20 p.m. On arrival on the scene, responders said they found a male who exhibited no vital signs.

Officials told St Lucia Times that private vehicles transported the other two shooting victims to the hospital.

– Advertisement –

A police official said that both succumbed.

There are no further details at this time.

– Advertisement –