Unsafe Sex, Excessive Alcohol Warnings Issued For Carnival

The Ministry of Health, in a statement Tuesday detailing safety measures for Carnival, cautioned against unsafe sex and excessive alcohol consumption.
“We note increases in sexually transmitted infections after the carnival season. We advise against unsafe sexual practices,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon-Belmar George said.
She disclosed that the Ministry of Health would donate condoms for revelers to carnival bands and planning associations.
Condoms are also available free of charge to the public at the Infectious Disease Unit on the first floor of the Sir Stanislaus James Building on the Waterfront and at the various Wellness Centers.
Belmar-George advised timely eating and noted that excessive alcohol intake leads to dehydration, injuries, violence, and road fatalities when persons drive under the influence.
She reminded citizens of the limited Intensive care beds available at the hospitals.
“Usually during this period, we note increased patient flow in the Accident and Emergency Department,” the Chief Medical Officer stated.
In addition, Belmar-George mentioned the low supplies at the blood bank and urged people to donate, if possible, at the bank or various collection sites.
Other safety tips in her statement included getting sufficient rest between events or appointing a designated driver if tired or sleepy.
“The Ministry of Health would like the public to enjoy the carnival season responsibly and keep healthy during and after the season,” the Chief Medical Officer stated.
