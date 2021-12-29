‘Unsafe’ Morne Fortune Lay-By Now Closed – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The National Conservation Authority (NCA) wishes to inform the general public that access to the Morne Fortune Lay-By facility located at Morne Fortune, Castries has been closed. Presently, the facility is unsafe and unsound for use.

The NCA informs that those who choose to disregard this advisory will be doing so at his/her own risk, as the National Conservation Authority will not be liable in the event any injuries or incidents occur due to failure to adhere to these warnings.

