Unlicensed Teenage Driver Hits Woman, Collides With Several Vehicles In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

Police arrested an unlicensed teenager driver after the vehicle he was driving hit a woman and damaged several parked vehicles in Castries on Friday morning.

Law enforcement officials said about 11:00 am, the youngster took possession of a vehicle, believed to belong to a relative, on Manoel Street without the owner’s consent.

According to the officials, as he drove recklessly, the vehicle collided with at least five others and also struck a woman pedestrian.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said its Castries Headquarters received a distress call after 11:00 am and arriving on Micoud Street opposite S&S, found that a 45-year-old female had sustained abrasions.

The emergency responders treated the woman and transported her to the OKEU Hospital.

They said she was ‘conscious and alert’ on the way to the medical facility.

Police said they later arrested the unlicensed driver of the vehicle that hit the woman.

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

