United Workers Party Urges Pierre’s Resignation As National Security Minister – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

National Security has never been a priority for the Philip J Pierre led administration. Firstly upon assuming office and appointing his cabinet, Prime Minister Pierre shockingly forgot to appoint a Minister for National Security. Can you imagine? This was only remedied weeks later when this embarrassing blunder was highlighted by the opposition. It was then that Prime Minister Pierre added National Security to his list of portfolios.

In 2021, Saint Lucia recorded its highest murder rate with 74 homicides reported for that year under Pierre’s leadership. This record was broken again in 2022 with 76 homicides having been reported for the year.

Since he assumed the role of National Security Minister, Pierre’s only attempts at dealing with crime has been to buy more vehicles for the police and bringing in officers from the Regional Security System (RSS) for a mere 3 weeks. When pressured by media personnel for his solutions to the crime problem the Prime Minister who is also the National Security Minister consistently responds “I AM NOT A POLICE OFFICER!”

We are only 9 days into 2023 yet 2 murders have already been recorded with daily reports of shootings, rape and violent robberies. How much longer must we wait?

Pierre’s poor leadership, lack of ideas and solutions to dealing with the crime situation, the back to back record breaking crime numbers and his obvious incompetence when it comes to dealing with this serious issue can only be addressed by Philip J Pierre resigning as Minister for National Security.

SOURCE: United Workers Party

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com