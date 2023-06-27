United Workers Party Pays Tribute To Ira D’ Auvergne – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

It is with the fondest of memories that we remember and pay tribute to Mr. Ira d’Auvergne, husband of the late Magilta Eugenia D’Auvergne nee Bastien, father of three, lawyer, politician and farmer who died on 01 June 2023. Mr. D’Auvergne was a former Member of Parliament, Member of Cabinet, stalwart and long-standing member of the United Workers Party. As the last member of the Independence Cabinet his passing brings to a close a certain era in Saint Lucian political history.

Mr. D’Auvergne served as Parliamentary Representative for Anse La Raye/Canaries on two occasions, from 1982-1987 and from 1992-1997. In his youth, he was first posted as an extension officer at the Union Agricultural Station and he served many districts across the island. He truly loved farming and as Minister for Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries and Forestry he dedicated himself to improving farming practices and providing opportunities for the benefit of the farming industry and the lives of farmers and their families, leaving behind an immeasurable legacy.

He later studied law in the UK and returned to practice in Saint Lucia with his friend Kenneth Monplaisir. Mr. D’Auvergne, the politician, was known for his quiet sense of humour, humility and cordiality which endeared him to his Constituents. His commitment to public service was exemplary. Upon retiring from active politics Mr. D’Auvergne remained committed to the Party having served in several capacities including that of political advisor. He still wanted to be kept apprised of the present day politics and what the Party was doing, and even days before he took his last breath he wanted up-to-date information about his Party and its activities.

His fervent wish was to see his Party hold the reins of power because he believed too well, that this country both historically and at present, is in a better place with the United Workers Party at the helm. He will surely be missed for his strength of character, political wisdom and good counsel.

The United Workers Party salutes this dedicated Worker, esteemed colleague, and accomplished son of the soil. Our deepest condolences go out to his three sons, nine grandchildren and great grandchild.

May He Rest in Eternal Peace.

SOURCE: United Workers Party

