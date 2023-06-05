United Workers Party Hosts Successful Community Night In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The United Workers Party (UWP) is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its highly anticipated UWP Community Night event held in Vieux Fort on the evening ofSaturday, June 3rd 2023.

With a record-breaking attendance which saw approximately 2,000 enthusiastic participants, the evening was filled with excitement, entertainment, and opportunities to win remarkable prizes.

The UWP, committed to fostering a strong sense of community and promoting unity, organized the Community Night as an initiative to bring supporters together in celebration and camaraderie whilst helping to raise funds to support current and future party initiatives.

The event provided an exceptional platform for social engagement and highlighted the party’s dedication to the welfare of our supporters.

Some of the highlights of the evening included door prizes, raffles, auctions and several rounds of bingo, where lucky attendees had the chance to win from over 200 exciting gifts.

The prizes ranged from exquisite jewelry to luxurious hotel stays, a cruise, and delightful hampers.

The UWP recognizes the importance of gratitude and appreciation and sought to express our gratitude to our supporters through this event.

The United Workers Party would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to all the attendees who made the Community Night such a grand success. Your enthusiastic participation and unwavering support truly exemplify the spirit of unity and camaraderie that the UWP strives to foster within the country.

A huge thank you in particular goes out to Mrs. Raquel Duboulay-Chastanet and her committee of dedicated ladies for coordinating such an incredible night with great food, top notch decor and an after-party like no other!

The success of this event was made possible through the collective efforts of dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors, our flambeau family in the diaspora and the hardworking members of the UWP.

Their commitment to ensuring the success of the Community Night was truly commendable, and the party is incredibly grateful for their invaluable contributions.

As a responsible political party, the UWP remains committed to working tirelessly for the betterment of Saint Lucia and its citizens.

Through initiatives such as the Community Night, the UWP aims to build stronger bonds within the community and create an environment that promotes progress, prosperity, andunity.

SOURCE: United Workers Party

