United Workers Party Denounces ‘Fabricated’ Poll – St. Lucia Times

The UWP wishes to state categorically that it DID NOT conduct a poll in the month of August and reassures the public that the documents which Frederick used on his show to illustrate the outcome of the alleged poll are false and fabricated.

Yet again, the Saint Lucia Labour Party continues to demonstrate that they are more focused on playing politics than dealing with the issues that affect the lives and livelihoods of citizens.

This dependence by the SLP on using propaganda and disinformation instead of focusing on the pressing issues of the high cost of living, rampant crime, our deteriorating healthcare system, the lack of jobs and corruption in Government only makes the situation worse for Saint Lucians who are suffering.

In what has become customary during his weekly talk show, Housing Minister Richard Frederick presented fabricated documents and disinformation to yet again confuse and distract the public from the incompetence and maladministration of the SLP administration that he serves.

Richard Frederick produced 3 pages of a fake poll which he claims was carried out by the UWP in August 2023.

The UWP categorically denies carrying out a poll in the month of August.

To further substantiate that the poll Richard Frederick referenced was indeed fake, in a section that seems to make recommendations on how the party should deal with Frederick, it refers to the suspicious sale of land in Bananes for $25/sq.ft when compared to land in the CDC which the same Frederick announced is worth $1000 a sq.ft.

The announcement by Frederick that the land in Castries being worth $1000/sq.ft was only made towards the end of September.

How could a poll supposedly done by the UWP in August reference a statement which was made by Richard Frederick on 25th September 2023?

In the same document which Richard Frederick referenced, he claims that his popularity and his following has grown.

This is yet another false statement given that numbers don’t lie.

Whilst in Opposition, according to figures from Facebook, Richard Frederick’s show would on average receive over 30,000 views. Now, in Government, Frederick’s show struggles to receive 15,000 views.

Numbers don’t lie! Richard Frederick has lost more than 50% of his viewers and is now desperately seeking to gain attention and relevance by concocting new lies.

The UWP reiterates that it DID NOT conduct a poll in the month of August.

As is customary, Frederick and his associates have fabricated a false narrative, laced with propaganda, in an attempt to boost his rapidly declining popularity.

The UWP will not stand idly by while Richard Frederick continues to use lies and propaganda in an attempt to confuse Saint Lucians.

SOURCE: United Workers Party

