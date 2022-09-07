United Workers Party Congratulates New United Kingdom Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has extended congratulations to Elizabeth Truss upon her election as the new leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Truss officially became the United Kingdom’s new prime minister on Tuesday, succeeding Boris Johnson, who resigned in July after a series of scandals.

The 47-year-old follows in the footsteps of Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May to become the UK’s third female PM.

Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in the race to become the leader of the Conservative Party.

She faces pressure to bring down prices, fix health care and address an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

