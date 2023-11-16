United Workers Party Condemns SLP’s ‘Racist Tactics’ Against Allen Chastanet – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The United Workers Party (UWP) vehemently condemns the ongoing attempts by the leadership of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) to employ racist tactics against the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Allen Chastanet.

This disturbing political discourse undermines the principles of fairness and equality that are enshrined in our Constitution and crucial for a healthy democratic environment.

It is evident that certain members of the SLP leadership have resorted to racially charged language and insinuations against the Hon. Allen Chastanet.

The use of racism in political discourse is divisive. The UWP is a Party committed to promoting inclusivity and respect for all citizens and, in the strongest possible terms, denounces the use of racist language and behaviour against any citizen.

– Advertisement –

We firmly believe that political differences should be addressed through respectful and constructive dialogue that focuses on policy issues rather than personal attacks based on race or ethnicity.

The UWP calls on the leadership of the SLP to immediately discontinue any further use of racist language or insinuations against Hon. Allen Chastanet and we urge the SLP to engage in a more dignified and issues-oriented discourse that respects the democratic values we hold dear.

Political competition should be about presenting ideas, policies, and visions for the betterment of our nation.

Resorting to racism not only damages the credibility of the SLP but also undermines the trust that the citizens of Saint Lucia place in their political leaders.

The UWP remains committed to fostering a political environment that is free from discrimination and prejudice.

We believe in a Saint Lucia where the richness of our diversity is celebrated, where leaders are held accountable for their policies and actions and where a man is judged by his character and competence rather than his race or ethnicity.

The SLP is reminded that the Hon. Allen Chastanet has a robust track record in politics and he has already once proven and distinguished himself in the highest political office of this fair Helen.

SOURCE: United Workers Party

– Advertisement –