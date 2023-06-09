United States To Appoint Coordinator For Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that her country’s Department of Justice will create a new position of Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.

Harris, who met with Caribbean leaders in the Bahamas on Thursday, explained that the appointment would help maximise information sharing between the U.S. and the Caribbean to support prosecuting traffickers.

“This effort will be aided by the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which President Biden signed last year, and includes new federal criminal offenses for firearms trafficking and straw purchase,” the United States Vice President stated.

She also disclosed that the United States is supporting a recently established Caribbean Crime Gun Intelligence Unit in Trinidad and Tobago to train officials in firearms investigations and help bring criminals to justice.

– Advertisement –

Harris highlighted more than $100 million, including $98 million in new funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to address climate, energy, food security, and humanitarian assistance in the Caribbean.

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have welcomed the increased resources to respond to the trafficking of firearms and gun crimes.

In a statement following their meeting with the U.S. Vice President, the leaders underscored their grave concern at the continued increase in the illegal exportation of guns from the U.S.

The regional leaders said the gun flow contributes significantly to crime and violence in the Region, causing death and disabilities and compromising safety and democracy.

In addition, they called on the United States to support efforts to manage porous borders and share intelligence to combat the increasing destabilization due to firearm proliferation and related crimes in the Region.

Headline photo: Caribbean leaders at meeting with United States Vice President

– Advertisement –