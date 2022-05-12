United States Passes One Million COVID Deaths – St. Lucia Times News

The 35-year-old survived, after 10 days of pneumonia, coughs, fever, nausea and vomiting. But deaths began to be reported just a few weeks later.
In the two years since, death rates have ebbed and flowed as waves of the virus swept across the country – reaching highs of more than 4,000 a day in early 2021.
Public health experts give several reasons for the high US death toll – including high rates of obesity and hypertension, overworked hospital systems, some vaccine hesitancy and a large older population.
Each US state may have a slightly different way to define a Covid death, and such deaths are often not solely because of the virus.
“One million Covid deaths, one million empty chairs around the family dinner table, each irreplaceable losses,” said President Biden in a televised statement on Thursday morning.
“Our heart goes out to all those who are struggling, asking themselves, how do we go on without him, how do we go on without her?”
The president ordered the White House flags to be lowered to half mast to mark the milestone.
Source: BBC News