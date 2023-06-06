United States Government Donates Medical Supplies To Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucians now have access to more medical equipment, thanks to the generosity ofthe United States Government.

Through the Denton program, administered by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the shipment arrived on the island on June 1 on board a military aircraft.

In addition to medical equipment, theDenton shipment also contained education, construction material, and hygiene supplies which will be distributed to a number of nursing homes, health clinics, and hospitals on the island.

The Good News Projects, which is based in Wisconsin in the United States, donated allthe supplies to this shipment, which was then facilitated by the United StatesGovernment, through USAID.

The total cost of this shipment was approximately USD$30,000.

The Denton Program allows private U.S. citizens and organizations to use space available on U.S. military planes and vessels to transport humanitarian goods, such as clothing, food, medical and educational supplies, agricultural equipment and vehicles, to countries in need.

The program is jointly administered by USAID, the Department of State (DOS), and the Department of Defense (DOD).

SOURCE: U.S. Embassy Bridgetown

