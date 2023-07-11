United States Congressman Commits To Enhancing Caribbean Public Safety – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

United States Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Leader, US House of Representatives, has committed to public safety cooperation with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

His commitment came on July 5, 2023, during remarks at the recent 45th CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.

Jeffries said it was essential to focus on security and enhance public safety in the region.

“Indeed, public safety is a prerequisite to prosperity. In that regard, we are committed to enhancing cooperation and information sharing between our respective law enforcement agencies, including through Crime Gun Intelligence Units,” the United States official observed.

“We must disrupt the gun trafficking and violent crime plaguing the region by stopping the shipments of arms and holding traffickers accountable to the full extent of the law,” Jeffries stated.

He said this includes building on historic legislation passed by the United States Congress and signed into law last year, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

He explained that for the first time in American history, straw purchasing and trafficking are federal crimes.

“This legislative tool will help us help you deal with the rising tide of gun violence many of your nations confront,” the United States Congressman told the CARICOM summit.

At the beginning of talks with the CARICOM leaders, United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, announced the appointment of his country’s very first coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.

Blinken disclosed that Michael Ben’Ary – a very experienced Department of Justice Prosecutor, would serve in the role.

CARICOM countries have expressed concern that the flow of illegal firearms from the United States into the region was fuelling gang violence in the Caribbean and a surge in homicides.

And they had urged the US to do more to address the problem of the illegal gun trade.

