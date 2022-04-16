United States Coast Guard Repatriates 109 Haitians – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The crew of the United States Coast Guard Cutter Decisive repatriated 109 Haitians to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Friday, after encountering them approximately 35 miles east of Punta Maisi, Cuba.

According to a Coast Guard release, Decisive’s crew spotted an overloaded vessel and brought all the people aboard the cutter over concerns about the safety of life at sea.

The release disclosed that 83 males and 26 females were the vessel’s occupants, including two minors.

It quoted Lieutenant Commander Jason Neiman, the Coast Guard District Seven Public Affairs Officer, as saying that taking to the seas is always risky.

“There are inherent risks in attempting to make the voyage to the United States in these grossly overloaded vessels in treacherous waters,” Neiman explained.

“We are actively patrolling for these unsafe and irregular maritime migration voyages throughout the Caribbean. Our mission remains the same, to protect lives at sea,” he said.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,412 Haitian migrants.

Headline photo: A child is transferred from the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Friday. (Courtesy US Coast Guard)

