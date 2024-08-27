United States Coast Guard Offloads Over $50 Million In Drugs

The United States Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba offloaded more than 3,400 pounds of cocaine and 4,410 pounds of marijuana in Port Everglades last week.

A Coast Guard release said the drugs had a combined assessed street value of approximately $50 million.

The U.S. law enforcement authorities arrested seven suspected smugglers, transferring them to federal custody to face prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“The Coast Guard’s presence in the Eastern Pacific is vital to our mission of disrupting the flow of illicit narcotics and safeguarding our nation’s security,” said Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area.

“By maintaining a strong presence in this region, we continue to protect our communities and uphold the highest standards of service. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba’s success is a direct reflection of our commitment to mission excellence and the core values that guide us,” the Coast Guard release quoted Moore saying.