United States Coast Guard Interdicts Haitians In Overloaded Vessel – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The United States Coast Guard Cutter Legare returned home to Portsmouth Friday, concluding a nearly 10-week deployment in which it interdicted Haitians engaging in an illegal journey in a go-fast vessel.

The interdiction occurred off the coast of Cap-Haïtien, Haiti.

According to the Coast Guard, the action prevented an irregular, unlawful, and dangerous journey of 20 migrants.

The Haitians were in an overloaded vessel in unsafe sea conditions.

– Advertisement –

The Coast Guard said during Legare’s deployment, the vessel’s crew promoted maritime safety and secure maritime borders, targeting unsafe migration and human trafficking from Cuba and Haiti, while prioritising protecting lives at sea.

Legare’s commanding officer, Jeremy Greenwood, said the crew understood the importance of deterring unlawful migration incidents that involve attempting dangerous journeys on often overloaded and unseaworthy vessels.

Greenwood also reiterated a plea to those attempting illegal transits to the United States to seek safe, lawful alternatives.

Since mid-August last year, thousands of Haitians have fled their homes in the capital, Port-au-Prince, due to an upsurge in violence.

Some have risked their lives in overcrowded, unsafe vessels to undertake illegal migration to the United States to escape the humanitarian crisis in the capital, where marauding gangs battle for territory.

– Advertisement –