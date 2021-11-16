Unicomer (Saint Lucia) Limited Launches Road Safety Campaign

Press Release:- Unicomer (Saint Lucia) Limited today announced the launch of its Road Safety Campaign themed “Alert Today. Alive Tomorrow.” in observance of November as Road Safety Month.

In 2020, Unicomer announced the availability of AKT motorcycles for purchase through its

Courts Brand. Since then, the Company has epitomized safe practices by ensuring that new

motorcyclists obtain their permit and riding classes through its partnership with Kick Start Riding School prior to receiving their motorcycles.

Customers also receive free helmets with their purchase and in some cases riding jackets.

This year, the Company is leading the charge for Road Safety Month with its PR Campaign

endorsed by the Division of Transport, aimed at sensitizing motorists and other road users on the importance of remaining alert at all times; whether driving, riding or walking. Unicomer (Saint Lucia) Limited has joined with Kick Start Riding School to offer a free, virtual Road Safety Session primarily targeting motorcyclists, but open to all motorists.

“We’re concerned about the rate of motor vehicle accidents we’ve seen in recent months on our roads and are even more concerned about the number of fatalities,” OECS Head of Marketing, Eldri Ferguson-Mackey explained.

“Many of our road accidents can be avoided if all of us as road users would be more alert. If we would put away the distractions like food or our devices; if we would drive at the recommended speed limits; if we would be more aware of other road users. We have designed this campaign as a reminder that by being more alert, we are saving lives.”

As part of the observance, the Company will donate two AKT GP 180 motorcycles to the

Castries City Council, to be used by the City Police. As a condition for receiving the donation, all potential riders would be required to enroll in the Company’s Road Safety Session. Mrs. Ferguson Mackey stated, “This donation is two-fold. We have seen a string of robberies in the City Centre of late. We felt that by equipping the City Police, they would be able to more effectively support our Police Force. Additionally we expect that our City police will become ambassadors for road safety through their demonstration of safe riding practices. The campaign also includes a social media component aimed at sharing road safety tips. In addition, several lucky customers will get an opportunity to $500 towards their purchase of a brand new AKT motorcycle.

Headline photo: AKT Brand Ambassador – Jah-Mallen Alcindor Geared Up For The Ride

