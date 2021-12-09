Unicomer OECS To Host Job Seekers Clinic

Press Release:– This evening, 9 December 2021, Unicomer (OECS) Limited

will host its Job Seekers Clinic aimed at assisting unemployed persons to increase their

chances for hire by providing tips and a practical guide from the perspective of a corporate

recruiter.

In September of this year, the Company launched a massive recruitment drive designed to

source the best talent to support existing employees during the peak shopping season.

Over 2,300 job applications were received throughout the OECS in less than one week, of which approximately 154 persons were employed.

OECS Human Capital Manager, Diedrian Sifflet, noted that after evaluating the Peak

Recruitment Drive, the Human Capital team identified development gaps.

– Advertisement –

“We realized that there were a number of persons who were job hunting but required guidance. Consequently, the Human Capital team decided it was beneficial to utilize the skills of our in-house HR professionals to help job seekers better position themselves to be competitive and stand out in the eyes of recruiters.”

The Job Seekers Clinic will be delivered virtually, via Zoom and on Facebook Live. The clinic

will cover introductory topics related to resume writing and interview preparation.

Ms. Sifflet added “As a corporate employer, our goal is the development of our Human Capital and for us, this includes not only our employees, but persons in the communities in which we operate.”

The Job Seekers Clinic will start at 7:00 pm this evening on Zoom at https://bit.ly/unicomerjsg or using the meeting ID: 750 7588 8323 and passcode: Un1c0m3r.

The session is directed at unemployed persons, persons looking to make a shift in their careers and anyone interested in overall self-development.

Unicomer (OECS) Limited anticipates that this will assist in better preparing persons for the

recruitment process and their entry into the workforce.

– Advertisement –