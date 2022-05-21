UNDP, USAID Continue Partnership To Combat Crime In The Caribbean – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Latin America and the Caribbean and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are reaffirming their partnership to continue CariSECURE – an initiative to reduce violence and crime in the

Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

With $12.4 million in funding over a five-year period (subject to funding availability), the goal of this collaboration is to improve the collection, analysis and use of standardized, timely, and reliable crime and violence data to develop evidence-based policies and programs that effectively target risk factors which drive youth violence, crime and victimization.

During the first phase of CariSECURE, the initiative established a Police Records Management Information System (PRMIS) for police forces in eight Caribbean countries which enabled them to improve crime information gathering and analysis in the region to develop more effective crime prevention strategies.

The initiative also bolstered regional capacity by offering training, building a community of practice around the platform, and providing equipment to facilitate the use of the platform and increase the overall infrastructure.

– Advertisement –

Over the past several decades, the United Nations has been an integral partner to USAID in the Caribbean.

In more recent years, the spirit of partnership has grown significantly stronger, enhancing our development assistance to the region.

Over the years, UNDP and USAID have partnered in various development sectors to support the Caribbean SIDS in meeting their sustainable development priorities.

We are committed to this partnership to address the SIDS development challenges and to achieve mutual objectives and goals,” expressed Clinton D. White, USAID Regional Representative for the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Crime and violence amongst youth are important obstacles to development in the Caribbean.

CariSECURE 2.0 will support the introduction of crime information systems to other key government agencies and provide training and technical support to government officials and key stakeholders to design evidence informed youth programs, policies and strategies.

Through this valuable partnership, UNDP is supporting governments to improve security and enhance the capacity of the police to prevent violence by using data to inform policies and programs”, said Luis Felipe López Calva, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

As exogenous threats like COVID-19 continue to impact the region, it is vital that developmental efforts continue to reinforce the need for regional resilience, building forward better build and bolstering livelihoods for traditionally vulnerable groups.

UNDP in partnership with governments and stakeholders, remains dedicated to the advancement of inclusive and sustainable development throughout the region.

Source: United Nations Development Programme & United States Agency for International Development

– Advertisement –