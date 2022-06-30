UNDP Partners With Caribbean Governments To Speed Up Digital Transformation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The way we work has drastically changed over the past two years, and in order for individuals and businesses to continue to succeed, they need to evolve.

Through the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, in collaboration with governments and strategic partners; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), entrepreneurs and the youth across the region are adapting to the digital world of work.

This was witnessed by the hard work and commitment of the graduates of two digital

transformation programmes, namely, the Business Adaptation Programme and Work Online

Dominica.

Speaking about the importance of the two projects and the role of digital transformation in

development, Limya Eltayeb, Resident Representative UNDP Barbados and the Eastern

Caribbean stated, “Digital Transformation is vital for the region’s resilience and in order to

boost regional capacity, training courses and programmes such as these as essential. The

programmes not only allow persons to leverage digital skills and tools to eke out their

livelihoods, but it provides beneficiaries with transferable skills which allow their capacity for employability or the generation of profits to increase.”

Under the Future Tourism Project, UNDP partnered with the University of the West Indies

Open Campus and the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management to complete the second cohort of the Business Adaptation Programme from which 42 MSMEs graduated on a Virtual Open Training to adapt their businesses to the post-COVID-19 environment.

This virtual 12-week session saw participants equipped with the skills needed to manage their digital profiles for their business, grasp a better understanding of marketing and improve their financial standing.

While in Dominica, The Future Tourism Project partnered with the Government of Dominica

and IsraAid to provide financial support for the 3rd cohort of the Work Online Dominica

Programme; a cutting-edge initiative that builds the skills of participants to generate income in the gig economy.

The 3rd Cohort graduated 60 participants and in total, Work Online Dominica has to date graduated 165, of which 50% have already landed a freelance job.

Speaking at the Graduation ceremony in Dominica, Luis Francisco Thais Santa Cruz, Head of the UNDP Dominica Project Office, noted “UNDP is committed to supporting the Government and people of Dominica in accelerating its path to digital transformation and staying ahead of the curve. We are exploring together with the Government and IsraAid various options to secure the sustainability of the Work Online programme, while also supporting Government initiatives tailored to building digital skills, boosting the start-up ecosystem and creating a coding academy, among many others.”

Source: United Nations Development Programme

