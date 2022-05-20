‘Unbelievable!’ Chastanet Responds To ‘Unvaxxed’ Carnival Announcement – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has accused the Government of blatant disregard for the professionals following this week’s announcement of ‘unvaxxed’ Carnival plans.

A Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information press release said that Carnival this year would be open to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, with guidelines to follow.

The Ministry had previously outlined plans for a ‘vaxxed’ event.

But the leader of the opposition took issue with the new development in a Facebook post.

“Unbelievable that the Government would change and announce the new protocols for Carnival without at least consulting with the Medical and Dental Association,” Chastanet asserted.

And the United Workers Party (UWP) leader accused the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration of blatant disregard for the professionals who have the firsthand burden and experience of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic over the last more than two years.

“You deserve better,” he declared.

The Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association has written the Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information regarding the ‘unvaxxed’ Carnival plan.

On Wednesday, Association President Dr. Merle Clarke wrote Dr. Ernest Hilaire outlining the opposition of the body’s executive and members.

““We strongly recommend that this decision be reconsidered and that vaccination be a requirement for all attendees of carnival events,” Clarke stated.

