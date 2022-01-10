Unattended Cooking Blamed For Sunday’s Castries Fire – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says that unattended cooking caused Sunday’s fire at a canteen in Upper Conway, Castries, threatening several nearby structures.

“The occupant was cooking and left the fire unattended,” a fire service official told St Lucia Times.

The SLFS said emergency responders received a call for assistance at 3:45 pm, and on arrival, found a wooden and concrete structure measuring some 21ft X 30 ft engulfed in flames.

And with the help of retired firefighters and citizens, they prevented the blaze from spreading to five nearby dwellings.

According to emergency responders, no one sustained injuries due to the fire.

SLFS spokeswoman Stacy Joseph said firefighters from Castries Headquarters and Gros Islet and Babonneau fire stations engaged in the response.

According to Joseph, emergency personnel received three fire calls between January 7 and 10 and made 50 ambulance responses, eleven connected with vehicle accidents and three for physical assaults.

