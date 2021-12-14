UN sounds alarm over extrajudicial killings in the Taliban’s Afghanistan

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“Between August and November, we received credible allegations of more than 100 killings of former Afghan national security forces and others associated with the former Government, with at least 72 of these killings attributed to the Taliban,” Nada Al-Nashif, UN deputy high commissioner for human rights, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The Taliban have rejected the UN’s findings, saying there was “no proof” of the allegations. The group announced a general amnesty from August 15 and insisted that no one had been harmed after that.

The Taliban’s deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, told CNN that they did not punish anyone who had worked with the former government nor with ISIS without a court judgment. “All personnel of [the] former government are living normally in Afghanistan, no one hurts them,” he said, adding that people only “get killed when they are in direct fights with the Islamic Emirate.”

CNN cannot independently verify the UN’s findings.

