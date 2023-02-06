UN Food Systems Stocktaking Moment to take place in Rome, Italy from 24-26 July

The content originally appeared on: Caribbean News Service

On behalf of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Antonio Tajani, announced today the UN Food Systems Stocktaking Moment, will take place in Rome, Italy from 24 – 26 July 2023, at the premises of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The high-level meeting will serve as the first global follow-up to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, where more than 50,000 people, including 77 Heads of State and Government, from 193 countries, committed to accelerate and deepen the transformative power of food systems, for the full realization of all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Italy hosted the Pre-Food Systems Summit in Rome in July 2021, an inclusive substantial preparatory event that gathered leaders and numerous stakeholders.

“I am looking forward to Italy’s leadership in bringing together stakeholders to create the evidence that food systems transformation is a critical SDGs accelerator,” said Ms Mohammed, stressing that “more sustainable, equitable, healthy and resilient food systems directly impact people’s lives and livelihoods as we strive for a better future for people and for the planet.”

The UN Food Systems Stocktaking Moment will be hosted by Italy, in collaboration with the Rome-based UN Agencies (FAO, IFAD, WFP), the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub and the wider UN system. The aim is to provide opportunities for countries to report on progress made at the national level since the UN Food Systems Summit in 2021 and their contributions to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda – despite a current global context that has substantially changed.

The number of people unable to afford a healthy diet increased by an additional 112 million between 2019 to 2020, to almost 3.1 billion, reflecting the impacts of rising consumer food prices during the pandemic.

“I strongly welcome the decision of the UN to accept Italy’s offer to host and co-organize in Rome the UN Food Systems Stocktaking Moment, together with the UN Rome-based agencies, the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub and the wider UN system”, said Minister Tajani. “Italy, with the strategic involvement of its strong and innovative agrifood sector, is committed to play an increasingly active role in supporting the efforts of the international community to promote food security and transformative and innovative solutions for sustainable and efficient food systems throughout the world. As one of oldest and most influential food cultures of the world, we intend to play our part in addressing one of the key challenges for the achievement of the 2030 Agenda”.

The three-day meeting will further highlight the central role of food systems transformations in overall SDG advancement ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals Summit in September 2023. It will also be a conducive space for countries to share stories of success and early signs of transformation and maintain the momentum for bold acceleration and bold action to further the resilience of food systems.

The FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, expressed full support for the Stocktaking meeting for transformation of agrifood systems to be more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable for better production, nutrition, environment and a life leaving no one behind.

The UN and Italy called on all countries and food systems actors to “prepare and seize the opportunity” of the Stocktaking Moment to reaffirm the world’s commitment to act with urgency, at scale and in line with the promise of the SDGs.