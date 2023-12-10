UN Chief Says The World Is Losing Its Way – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has lamented in a Human Rights Day message that the world is losing its way.

“Conflicts are raging. Poverty and hunger are increasing. Inequalities are deepening. The climate crisis is a human rights crisis that is hitting the most vulnerable hardest,” Guterres observed.

He also noted that authoritarianism was on the rise, civic space was shrinking, and the media was under attack from ‘all sides.’

“Gender equality remains a distant dream and women’s reproductive rights are being rolled back,” Guterres declared.

“Today, it is more important than ever to promote and respect all human rights – social, cultural, economic, civil and political – which protect us all,” the UN Secretary-General observed.

In addition to Human Rights Day, Sunday, December 10, was the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The UN Secretary-General said the Universal Declaration showed the way to common values and approaches to help resolve tensions and create the security and stability that the world craves.

Guterres called attention to the Declaration’s ‘iconic’ opening sentence: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

He said that sentence was as important today as its adoption 75 years ago.

Guterres called on Member States to use the 75th anniversary and the Summit of the Future next year to strengthen their commitment to the timeless values of the Universal Declaration.

He also urged people worldwide to promote and respect human rights every day, for everyone, everywhere.

