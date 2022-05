She added that the solution was clear – and included things like background checks and an assault weapons ban.

“Do you know what an assault weapon is?” she asked, continuing: “It was designed for a specific purpose: to kill a lot of human beings quickly. An assault weapon is a weapon of war, with no place, no place in a civil society.”

