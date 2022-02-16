Ultra-Running Champion Sabrina Verjee Takes On Saint Lucia 3-Peaks Challenge – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Sabrina Verjee, the record-breaking British ultra-runner from Cumbria, will be swapping the mountains of northern England, with three iconic peaks on the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia in a 3 Peak Challenge.

She has been invited to Saint Lucia to try and beat the record for running up Gros Piton (2, 618.9 ft), Petit Piton (2,438 ft ) and Mount Gimie (3,117 ft.) consecutively in a timed run on 3rd March 2022.

No stranger to hard runs, Sabrina holds the overall record for the 325-mile circuit of the Wainwrights taking 5 days, 23 hours and 49 minutes, and previously held the female record for running the Pennine Way.

However, the hot and humid conditions, dense tropical vegetation and the gradient of the Saint Lucia peaks will make for a testing run for Sabrina.

The current record is held by two locals Jason Sayers, a decorated professional long distance runner and Julian Toussaint, a Massage Therapist who completed it in a combined climbing time of 7 hours.

Sabrina who works as a vet in Carnforth says: “I am looking forward to taking on this challenge and visiting Saint Lucia for the first time. The mountains look incredible- I just wish I had more time to stop and appreciate the views!”

She has been invited to do the challenge by Cap Maison Hotel and Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Patricia Charlery-Leon from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority says: “We wish Sabrina the best of luck. Saint Lucia has many great hikes and soft adventure activities that can be enjoyed whilst appreciating our incredible natural scenery.”

Ross Stevenson, General Manager at the luxury, boutique hotel Cap Maison comments: “We don’t expect all our guests to be as energetic as Sabrina, but those that like to be active will enjoy our running and hiking excursions along the coast. A snooze in a hammock, followed by a dip in the pool and a lovely dinner always goes down well afterwards.”

For those inspired by Sabrina’s challenge that would like to hike the Pitons in the south and see the beautiful beaches in the north of Saint Lucia, there is a ‘Peak to Beach’ package that offers a luxury dual-centre holiday in two boutique hotels over six nights.

It includes 3 nights at the iconic Ladera Hotel that has panoramic views of the Pitons, and three nights at the foodie-favourite Cap Maison. It includes accommodation in a suite with

private pool on an all-inclusive basis, including transfers.

The cost is £5,120 per couple.

For those that would like to follow Sabrina’s progress she will be wearing a tracking device. More details canbe found at www.facebook.com/sabrina.verjee and www.capmaison.com

