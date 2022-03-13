Ukrainians In Martinique Urge End To Russian Invasion Of Their Country – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Saturday, Ukrainians living in Martinique and their supporters held a demonstration in Fort-de-France calling for an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, drawing condemnation from many countries and prompting Western governments to impose wide-ranging sanctions against Moscow.

Wealthy Russian business leaders, considered close to the Kremlin, have also been the target of sanctions as the battle for Ukraine rages on.

And the United Nations says more than two million people have now fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.

While Ukrainians in Martinique, part of a group of some 50 people, gathered in the capital of the French Caribbean Island for a march urging an end to the conflict, Ukraine civilian fighters and residents in the capital were preparing for a major attack.

According to international media reports, Russian forces had surrounded the city with troops and artillery just kilometres away.

