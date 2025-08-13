World News
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, European leaders to speak to Trump before Putin summit
13 August 2025
- A video conference among US President Donald Trump, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Germany, Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland and the European Union is expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon.
- The discussion will focus on the Russia-Ukraine war before Trump’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
