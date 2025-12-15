Ukraine claims strike on Russian submarine in Novorossiysk with sea drones 

Ukraine has carried out a successful underwater drone strike on a Russian submarine in the port of Novorossiysk, causing critical damage to the vessel, its domestic security service says.

In a statement on Monday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said the Kilo-class submarine was knocked out of operation in the first such attack by Sea Baby drones.

“The Security Service of Ukraine carried out another unique special operation and launched a naval attack in the port of Novorossiysk,” the SBU said on Telegram.

The SBU said the submarine “carried four Kalibr cruise missile launchers” used to strike Ukrainian territory. It suffered “critical damage and was effectively put out of action”, the service said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia on the Ukrainian claim.

The SBU made its announcement amid a flurry of diplomatic activity as United States, European and Ukrainian officials held talks in Berlin on a US plan to end Russia’s war on its neighbour.

Ukraine has been trying to show it can inflict significant damage on Russia, especially after US President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not “have the cards” in the negotiations.

Kyiv has stepped up naval attacks in on what it said were Russia-linked vessels, and continued to carry out attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure as well as military targets.

Russia has escalated attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent weeks and continues to claim advances on the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said the operation to hit a submarine, a most difficult target to hit, marked “another turning point” in the naval battle between Ukraine and Russia.

“This day once again upends the perception of the possibilities of naval combat in this war,” he told the news agency Reuters.

It will be hard for Russia to repair the submarine because that would have to be done above water, which would mean the vessel would again be exposed to attack, he added.

Russia has now lost one of its four submarines stationed in Novorossiysk, three of which are Kalibr carriers, Pletenchuk added.