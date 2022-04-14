Ukraine Attention Shows Bias Against Black Lives, WHO Chief Says – St. Lucia Times News

All warring parties have allegedly carried out extrajudicial killings and used sexual violence.
The UN calls Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
In Afghanistan, the UN says 24 million people need humanitarian assistance to survive.
Syria has been at civil war for 11 years. Around half a million people have been killed and millions have been displaced in the conflict.
Russia invaded Ukraine 50 days ago on Thursday.
War crimes prosecutors visiting the site of civilian killings in the town of Bucha have called Ukraine a crime scene, while US President Joe Biden has accused Russian forces of committing acts of genocide in the country.
Source: BBC News