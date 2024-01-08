UK Vacationers Save French Cruise Passenger From Drowning – St. Lucia Times

Three United Kingdom vacationers rushed to the rescue of a French cruise ship passenger who encountered difficulty while in the water at Rodney Bay beach.

Matt Hammond, his wife, and his sister-in-law were part of a group featured in the news after experiencing challenges driving to and from their accommodation on Guyabois Road in Saltibus because of its deplorable state.

Hammond told St. Lucia Times that at about 1:30 pm on Monday, he, his wife, their two children, his sister-in-law, and her partner saw three women in the sea waving at them.

He said the women were about twenty-five metres off the beach.

According to Hammond, he and his group eventually realized that the women were not merely waving at them but were in distress.

“I ran into the sea, swam over to them and behind me was my sister-in-law,” he recalled.

Hammond said one of the women was choking and ingesting a lot of water.

He said he and his sister-in-law got hold of the woman and pulled her to shore, where his sister-in-law and his wife administered first aid.

Hammond said the French woman who had encountered difficulty in the sea had water in her lungs and was throwing up.

The rescuers helped the shaken woman in her fifties to recover fully.

Hammond said his sister-in-law is a UK firefighter who also drives ambulances, while his wife, a nursery teacher, is trained in first aid.

Headline photo: Matt Hammond, his wife and sister-in-law