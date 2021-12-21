UK Supreme Court backs Venezuela’s Guaid?, bringing him closer to gold reserves

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN)Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaid? is one step closer to securing control of more than $1 billion dollars in gold reserves stored at the Bank of England, after Britain’s Supreme Court unequivocally recognized him as President of Venezuela on Monday evening.

Reversing a previous decision by the Court of Appeal , the Supreme Court ruled that recognition of heads of state and government was solely the responsibility of the British government, which had recognized Guaid? as Venezuela’s Constitutional interim President.

The decision follows a lengthy battle over the gold between Nicolas Maduro — who claimed a second term as Venezuela’s President following a widely disputed presidential election in 2018 — and Guaid?, then the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly who has led the battle to have Maduro replaced since that vote.

The London court said it was “bound by the one voice principle to accept the statements of the executive which establish that Mr. Guaid? is recognised by His Majesty’s Government as the constitutional interim President of Venezuela and that Mr. Maduro is not recognised by HMG as President of Venezuela for any purpose.”

The Supreme Court did refer the case back to the Commercial Court for further consideration. But it issued guidance that its judgment on the matter should not go against the UK’s recognition of Guaid? as the interim President of Venezuela.

Read More