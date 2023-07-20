UK Introduces Visa Requirement For Dominica Nationals Due To Citizenship By Investment Concerns – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced Wednesday that Dominica passport holders now need a visa to travel to and transit the United Kingdom due to concerns regarding Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment (CBI) scheme.

“We are today imposing a visa requirement on all visitors from Dominica, Honduras, Namibia, Timor-Leste and Vanuatu,” Braverman said.

“Nationals of these countries will also be required to obtain a Direct Airside Transit Visa if they intend to transit via the UK having booked travel to another country,” she announced.

She said careful consideration of Dominica’s and Vanuatu’s operation of a citizenship by investment scheme had shown ‘clear and evident’ abuse.

According to the UK Home Secretary, this included granting citizenship to individuals known to pose a risk to the UK.

Regarding Honduras and Namibia, Braverman observed that there had been a sustained and significant increase in the number of UK asylum applications by the nationals of those countries.

She disclosed that Namibians and Hondurans rank first amongst non-visa nationals for asylum claims.

In addition, Braverman observed that there had been a sustained increase in the number of Timorese nationals arriving at the UK border as non-genuine visitors.

“The decision to impose these visa requirements has been taken solely for migration and border security reasons and is not a sign of poor relations with these countries,” the UK Home Secretary stated.

In addition, Braverman announced a four-week, visa-free transition period for those who hold confirmed bookings to the UK.

